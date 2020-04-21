A post on the Copan News Facebook page announced a Fire Department Parade for 6 p.m. Tuesday. Residents are encouraged to be out on their porch or sit in the yard as the fire trucks and first responders drive by. The parade will travel the entire town. Everyone will have an excuse to get out of the house, the kids will love the lights and sirens, and showcasing the equipment will confirm that the Copan Fire Department rates highly in the area. With the Copan Lake in such close proximity, the first responders are early to the scene when accidents happen. They are always ready to answer any call in this area.

Several weeks ago, the notice for the annual City Wide Garage Sale was posted. I received word from Tasha Hollopeter that the event has been moved to Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6. Pray that the weather will cooperate. It has been hard to get ready to pack with the cold, damp weather we’ve had. This date is subject to change, depending upon the recommendation of town officials.

Two events are still ongoing with the school. Breakfast and lunch are being served from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays. In addition to the two Monday meals, pre-packaged meals covering the rest of the week are being distributed. Parents should drive up to the north side of the cafeteria to make the pickup.

For the second activity, adults with school-age children who are of Cherokee descent are being encouraged to take advantage of the Cherokee Nation School Clothes vouchers. The deadline for applications is June 15. The information is available on the Cherokee Nation website.

From the posts on Facebook, it appears that the need for facemasks has created several cottage industries. Walmart has reported a boom in the sale of sewing machines. It also is having a hard time keeping elastic on the shelves, so hairbands and ties are being implemented. Since Hobby Lobby has been closed, interfacing is hard to find. There are some masks that have pockets for filters to be inserted. Thankfully, the willingness to help others has not slowed down.

Over the past few weeks we have read stories of families being devastated. In Louisiana, one elderly mother and her three middle-aged sons all succumbed to COVID-19. When I read the story, I was reminded of stories told by my relatives about the Spanish Flu epidemic. In my father’s Bible, an entire page was dedicated to the Coker family of Coody’s Bluff, Nowata County. My grandfather, grandmother, 18-month-old uncle, 19-year-old aunt, and another uncle were listed on the deaths page. All were in the same house and died over a short period of a few hours. My Grandfather Joseph, Grandmother Retta, and Uncle Bernard are buried in the same grave on the hillside of the Coker Cemetery. Two orphans survived. My father, J.C.,, and my aunt Melba were raised by the Foss Dale Family in Nowata. I was born in Nowata but have no relatives there now.

