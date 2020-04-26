Editor’s note: Among the things that fell through the cracks when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic hit the Bartlesville area were items bringing good news about Bartlesville Public Schools. Still playing catch-up.

Bartlesville High School art students won awards in the Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards Contest and the Young Talent in Oklahoma Art Competition earlier this year.

This year, the Oklahoma Scholastic Regional Awards Competition was hosted by the Oklahoma State University Department of Art, Graphic Design, and Art History.

Gold Key winners received certificates and Gold Key Pins during a ceremony and display of artwork Feb. 29 at OSU. This year, OSU also gave $2,500 scholarships to each winner who would be attending OSU in the future. This year’s competition drew 672 students from schools across Oklahoma, attracting 1155 total entries and 53 portfolios.

Mary Miller, a senior at BHS, won four Gold Key Awards. One of the awards was for her portfolio; it was one of only four Gold Key portfolios chosen this year to send on to the national competition. Other BHS Gold Key Winners were senior Liberty Peatling, juniors Ali Pryor and Audrie Rathman, and sophomores Cami Brownlee and Lana Dunlap.

The Silver Key Winners were senior Liberty Peatling; juniors Evan Mitchell, Ali Pryor, and Laura Snider; and sophomores Ashley Healy and Quincey Turner. Seniors Mary Miller, Liberty Peatling and Ashlyn Sweat also received honorable mentions.

The Young Talent in Oklahoma Art Competition was sponsored by the Oklahoma Art Educators Association (OAEA) and hosted by Oklahoma City University.

BHS senior Mary Miller’s portfolio was chosen in the top 10 out of 58 senior portfolios entered, making her eligible for a possible scholarship from OAEA. Mary had two individual pieces that were chosen for possible awards and scholarships as well.

BHS junior Ali Pryor had two pieces of artwork chosen, and fellow junior Evan Mitchell’s artwork was also chosen. Pryor was named a winner of the 2020 State Superintendent Awards for Arts Excellence in Visual Art in a letter on March 30.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 awards ceremony was cancelled. In its place, each honoree was to receive an awards packet, which included a medal, the 2020 program, an awards certificate, and letters of commendation from state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Arts Alliance Chair Chris Barber.