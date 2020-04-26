April is National Volunteer Month, and while we can’t connect with our beloved volunteers during this time to recognize them in person, we would like to say thank you here.

Our volunteers are vital to our organization; they make a difference in the lives of our seniors and are essential in helping us achieve Elder Care’s mission.

What do Elder Care volunteers do? Our committed volunteers do a variety of tasks for our organization and for the people we serve. We have a dedicated group of ladies who volunteer to spend an hour answering phone calls and directing foot traffic as people come in the front door. Each front desk volunteer is a warm, friendly face that greets our clients. Their smiles brighten not only our clients’ day but our staff’s day.

Our DayBreak volunteers spend their days assisting with crafts, snacks, playing games, reading to participants, and even jump right in to help with group exercise. Occasionally our volunteers will accompany the group on a lunch outing or a field trip, a treat for both participants and volunteers.

We’re blessed to have a consistent group of helping hands and friendly faces at our Golden Opportunities events. Our volunteers assist with preparation, serving, carrying plates and cleaning up.

Many of our volunteers commit their time with Elder Care weekly or monthly. However, throughout the year, we are blessed to have groups from various churches or companies who volunteer their time in supporting Elder Care events. These volunteers may come as a group to serve at a Golden Opportunities event or jump in at Elder Care’s annual fundraiser. We see many during the United Way’s Day of Caring event or they join us during the holidays putting food baskets together for Thanksgiving or Christmas. No matter the task, these volunteers come with a servant’s heart and a smile.

These are just some of the ways that our volunteers make a difference. Their giving spirit helps those who they work with to feel connected, seen and safe. They help individuals remain an active part of our community and provide socialization.

So, what are the qualifications for volunteering? To be a volunteer, all you need is the desire to help, a loving heart and willing hands. You’ll experience the satisfaction of helping others and get to hear firsthand experiences of the past that help shape our future. You will build friendships and a sense of pride in making a difference.

Again, we’d like to say thank you to our volunteers. We appreciate every one of our volunteers, and we miss you dearly during this time. We are looking forward to serving alongside you again in the months to come.

Jennifer Ennis is administrative director for Elder Care.