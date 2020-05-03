After years of a steady climb in suicide deaths, prevention advocates worry there could be a mental health fallout from the coronavirus pandemic for years to come.

Consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are also risk factors for suicide, experts say, including prolonged isolation, a down economy with massive job losses, and an uptick in domestic violence.

That could lead to more suicides in the coming months, or even years, said Jonathan Singer, associate professor of social work at Loyola University Chicago and president of the Washington, D.C.-based American Association of Suicidology.

And studies also show that when a parent dies by suicide, children’s risk also increases, Singer added. “So, this could last years.”

The U.S. is already experiencing a tragic trend when it comes to suicide. From 1999 through 2018, the most recent year available, suicide rates increased by 35%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making it the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Yet mental health supports and funding for research continue to lag, Singer said.

In an article published earlier this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), “Suicide Mortality and Coronavirus Disease 2019 — A Perfect Storm?” researchers call for prevention interventions for suicide to coincide with the unprecedented public health actions like stay-at-home orders put in place to fight the virus.

Along with social isolation and financial woes, the paper points to the lack of access to religious and community supports and overall barriers to mental health treatment in a time when in-person visits are prohibited and hospitals have restrictions.

Adding to those risk factors are reports that Americans have been buying up guns and ammunition as the pandemic heightened, according to the paper. (Firearms are the most common method of suicide.)

And medical professionals are also at risk, the JAMA report states. Physicians already are at a higher risk for suicide, and during the pandemic, they are in even more stressful situations as they treat patients and worry about infecting themselves and their families.

Prevention efforts could include a ramp-up of teletherapy, as well as community support that can be done in a safe, remote way.

Singer noted that sessions with a counselor over the phone or by video chat or even text offer the same level of support as face-to-face visits. But even though most therapists are offering phone or video sessions, barriers remain, he said. Not everyone has access to the proper technology, and many insurance companies don’t cover phone sessions as they do in-person visits, Singer said, even if some have temporarily lifted such restrictions during the pandemic.