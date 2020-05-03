Chandler is a 1-year-old light gray tabby male who did a lot of traveling in his early life. He hitched a ride in the frame of an RV when it was at a rest stop in Chandler. Meowing was heard, but the kitten couldn’t be found until the seats were removed after the trip home.

After his adventure, Chandler settled at Animal Rescue Foundation and is a great little guy. He is a bit of a loner, but likes being petted and is a very undemanding cat. He will be a wonderful companion when adopted. Contact ARF for an appointment to meet him.

All ARF pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact ARF at 918-766-0991.