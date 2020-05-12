In an effort to help families with food supplies, the Copan United Methodist Church distributed canned goods and dry beans, cornmeal, flour and rice to 22 families on Wednesday, May 6.

According to coordinator Anita Rahn, the pantry will continue to serve the community on a weekly basis as long as supplies last.

The Cherokee Nation donated the food items through the efforts of Monty Layton, local FFA adviser. Families in need can find the food pantry workers from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at the Copan Methodist Church, 120 N. Maple Ave., by entering the alley from the north and remaining in the car. Workers will load the items.

Laura Leskowat’s birthday did not go unnoticed even though her husband, Pastor Michael Leskowat, is serving overseas. A steady stream of cars made the circle on Falleaf Drive on Monday, May 3, as friends and neighbors honked, waved and yelled birthday wishes while dropping cards into a receptacle. Apparently, the surprise party was orchestrated by Pastor Michael before his deployment. The celebration conformed to the self-distancing regulations.

The Senior Citizens Center is closed, but 22 households received fresh produce delivered on Thursday. Volunteers sorted and bagged the items that were distributed. The next delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 14.

Residents who venture out and want to see what’s new in the community should drive north past the football field on Johnson Street to the intersection at Golden Avenue. There is an outstanding display of the Senior Class of 2020 in front of the Copan School sign. Just taking the time to acknowledge the group will thrill friends and relatives. Congratulations to Aly Waltrip, Antonia Stewart, Jaden Liston, Sarah Gilliland, Jaggert Duff, Andrea Blum, Carli Barnett, Cooper Donaho, Jagger Fox, Sydney Hawkins, Kolbey O’Rourke, Ryan Thornock, and Luis Zubiate.

Just a reminder! School clothing vouchers are available from the Cherokee Tribe. Applications are available on the Cherokee website and due on June 15.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.