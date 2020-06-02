Thirteen students from the Bartlesville area are among the 50 high school seniors who will receive a $16,000 college scholarship from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program.

The competitive program awards outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 or one of its subsidiaries.

Bartlesville-area as honorees this year:

• Claire Chipinda of Bartlesville, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Itai Chipinda and a senior at Bartlesville High School.

• Austin Cobb of Bartlesville, son of Phillips 66 employee Dustin Cobb and a senior at Wesleyan Christian School.

• Sadie Culver of Bartlesville, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Thomas Culver and a senior at Bartlesville High School.

• Halle Dugan of Bartlesville, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Brett Dugan and a senior at Bartlesville High School.

• Will Englehart of Bartlesville, son of Phillips 66 employee Chad Englehart and a senior at Bartlesville High School.

• Jayce Guilfoyle of Bartlesville, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Amanda Guilfoyle and a senior at Dewey High School.

• Maeghan Hesslen of Bartlesville, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Rebecca Hesslen and a senior at Wesleyan Christian School.

• Sarah Neal of Bartlesville, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Robert Neal and a senior at Bartlesville High School.

• John Newland of Bartlesville, son of Phillips 66 employee John Newland and a senior at Dewey High School.

• Samuel Sauer of Bartlesville, son of Phillips 66 employee Kelsey Yandle and a senior at Wesleyan Christian School.

• Ryan Schouweiler, son of Phillips 66 employee Charles Schouweiler and a senior at Wesleyan Christian School.

• Alex Thomason of Bartlesville, son of Phillips 66 employee Cliff Thomason and a senior at Caney Valley School.

• Shelby Ward of Bartlesville, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Robert Ward and a senior at Bartlesville High School.

“Even in these unique times, Phillips 66 remains committed to the value of higher education and ensuring success for future generations through our scholarship program,” said Claudia Kreisle, Phillips 66 manager of Social Impact.

The awards are based on academic excellence, community service and financial need. Scholarship America, a neutral, third-party administrator of educational assistance programs, selects the recipients and manages the program for Phillips 66.