Noel is a 2-year-old light brown tabby female with white chest and feet. She was found inside a college student’s car while it was driving down the road. Surprise! Noel was very shy when she came to ARF, but has learned that people and being petted are wonderful things. She is a very sweet cat and will be a great real friend when adopted. Contact ARF for an appointment to meet Noel.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact ARF at 918-766-0991.