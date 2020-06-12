An article about music typically appears here every other week, but I feel there are much more pressing matters than some analysis of a new pop album.

Protests are going on all around the United States (and even the world) that are being organized by Black Lives Matter. From the Black Lives Matter website: “Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

Everyone knows what is going on within our country. Police brutality is an obvious issue that has gone unaddressed for far too long, and particularly the inequalities that black Americans suffer at the hand of police.

I have struggled with how to write this article for a while. I would love to bring to light some of the horrific stories that are circulating, or list the names of those who lost their life because of this institutionalized racism. That being said, I must admit the obvious: I am white. Not only that, I am a white man. I am allotted every privilege possible because of my skin color and gender. But this movement is not about me or anyone who looks like me. Instead of inserting paragraph after paragraph of my own thoughts and analysis of this situation, I am merely here to serve as a beacon. These stories of atrocities at the hand of the police that many black citizens have to share are not mine to tell. Instead, it is my job to stand as an ally. As someone with a minor platform to share a message, I only hope to bring this issue to people’s attention.

The New York Times did an article saying that the Minneapolis police responsible for the death of George Floyd use force against black people 7 times more than white people. This fact is so easy to just dismiss as a “bad apple” and that this is not a bigger issue. That being said, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) states that “African Americans are incarcerated at more than 5 times the rate of whites.” Furthermore, while drug use is about the same between ethnicities, “the imprisonment rate of African Americans for drug charges is almost 6 times that of whites.”

These facts alone are incredibly appalling and should indicate that there is some blatant discrimination within the prison system of America.

Instead of throwing a wall of statistics and facts, I hope to encourage those who read this article and have yet to agree with what I am saying to just listen. I cannot even begin to scratch the surface of what is happening in America, not just with police brutality, but general systemic racism. Instead, I want to listen. Despite being an ally of this cause, I will always have more to learn. I will always have biases to uproot and dismantle.

Please, lend your ears to understand the struggles that black Americans face. If you decide to join their cause, I implore you to use your voice. This article is one of many ways that I am trying to help the Black Lives Matter movement and help propel their message. Please do the same, as black lives DO matter.