Paris is a gorgeous 3-year-old female dark calico. She was a stray with five newborns when she was rescued and has ruled things at ARF since her kittens were adopted. Paris is opinionated for sure, but she likes people and will be a great forever companion when adopted. A forever home with no other cats would be perfect. Contact ARF for an appointment to meet Paris.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact the agency at 918-766-0991.