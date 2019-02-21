VENEZUELA

Guaido urges military

to let aid into country

BOGOTA, Colombia (TNS) — Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido is asking followers to surround military bases on Saturday to demand that the armed forces allow aid into the country — a provocative move that’s likely to inflame President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido, the self-proclaimed interim president, told his 1.3 million followers in a series of tweets Wednesday to peacefully surround military installations “and demand the entry of humanitarian aid.”

“Senores of the (armed forces), you have three days to follow the orders of the president and put yourself on the right side of the constitution,” he wrote. “This aid is to save lives.”

The tactic comes as Guaido — backed by the United States, Colombia, Brazil and others — is asking hundreds of thousands of volunteers to defy Maduro and his military and head to the border this weekend and bring in food and medical supplies that have been donated to the country. A warehouse of largely U.S. aid is being stockpiled near the Colombian town of Cucuta. And there are plans to have similar depots in Brazil and the Dutch island of Curacao.

Maduro says the aid push is illegal, unnecessary and tantamount to an invasion. He’s blocked one border bridge with Colombia, sent military to the frontier and has promised not to let any of the aid in. He has also suspended flights and shipping from Curacao.

While Guaido has popular support and the backing of many in the international community, he’s failed to spark the mass military defections that many were expecting.

— Miami Herald

INDIAL

Big cat skulks

through mall

For a moment, there was authentic leopard print on display at an Indian mall.

The big cat skulked through the Korum Mall basement before opening hours early morning Wednesday in Thane, outside Mumbai, the Hindustan Times and other media reported.

Surveillance video showed the leopard pacing through the empty mall before shuffling through the parking lot about 5:30 a.m., the paper said.

Its movement toward a residential area triggered a capture mission, and forest officials trapped and tranquilized the animal in the basement of a nearby hotel.

Officials speculated that the leopard absconded from Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a serene nature preserve dotted with lakes and basalt cave complexes in the heart of Mumbai’s gargantuan sprawl. The mall is less than 2 miles from the eastern edge of the park, which notes a high density of leopards.

The eradication of natural habitats and urban expansion put humans and wild animals on a collision course, sometimes with deadly consequences for both, in India and across the world.

Last year, Indian authorities launched a military-style operation to capture a tigress believed to have killed at least 13 people. It was cornered and killed in November, prompting joy from villagers but outcries from conservationists who said the mother was defending her cubs from increasing human encroachment.

The mall-roaming leopard experienced a happier fate, though it is unclear what happens next for the big cat, or whether officials confirmed it was from Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

— The Washington Post