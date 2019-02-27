VENEZUELA

TV journalist

abducted, released

(TNS) — A second television journalist working for a U.S. media outlet was abducted and detained for several hours Tuesday in Caracas, Venezuela. The correspondent, Daniel Garrido, was later released.

Garrido is the Venezuela correspondent for Telemundo, the Spanish-language network owned by media giant NBCUniversal. Telemundo said Tuesday that Garrido was grabbed by unidentified gunmen and driven to an undisclosed location. He was held for about six hours.

The incident followed the Venezuelan government’s detention of high-profile journalist Jorge Ramos and his Univision News camera crew for three hours Monday night. Ramos and his team arrived in Venezuela over the weekend, after securing an interview with beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro at the presidential palace. Midway through the interview, Maduro apparently objected to the interview tactics of Ramos, who is lead anchor for the Spanish-language network Univision.

Telemundo said it verified Garrido’s abduction with his family early Tuesday and began a search process. The Press Workers Union of Venezuela and the Committee to Protect Journalists denounced Garrido’s disappearance. Hours later, Garrido was released. He emailed the Telemundo News team in Miami to let them know that he was OK. Telemundo called him to verify his safety.

— Los Angeles Times