ABORTION CLINIC

Tweet lands Texas

teenager in jail

DALLAS (TNS) — Police in Waxahachie, south of Dallas, arrested a 17-year-old this week who reportedly threatened on Twitter to “commit jihad” on an abortion clinic.

Garison Riggs Pate was arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a terroristic threat. He has since posted bond.

Police did not detail what the teen said about abortion clinics. But a since-deleted tweet Feb. 17 from the username @TomboysDMme features a photo of a male holding a gun and a phone with a cloth covering most of his face. The words “I’m going to commit jihad on an abortion clinic” are typed across the screen.

Making a terroristic threat is a Class B misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces up to 180 days in jail. In Texas, 17-year-olds are automatically charged as adults.

On Wednesday, it appeared Pate had not hired an attorney.

There are no abortion clinics in Ellis County, where the teen lived. But there are clinics in Dallas and Fort Worth, as well as other parts of Texas.

Other tweets from the same username feature photos and videos of guns and references to committing murder. The tweets are also filled with racist remarks.

In another tweet, the teen wrote: “It’s not easy being a violent psychopath with access to multiple firearms.”

Waxahachie police and the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force obtained a search warrant for Pate’s home. Police said they seized several firearms and other evidence but did not provide additional details.

Waxahachie police did not respond to requests for comment.

— The Dallas Morning News

SAN DIEGO

Border wall examples

are being torn down

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — The border wall prototypes that have loomed on the edge of San Diego since early in the Trump administration will be torn down starting Wednesday, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

The eight bits of wall, each a 30-foot square, will be removed to make way for a border barrier construction project that is replacing 14 miles of secondary fence and adding a little over a mile of new structure. Much of the material from the prototypes will be ground up and used as “fill” in areas along the construction project, according to CBP.

The initial contracts to construct the prototypes included a section for taking them down if CBP decided that was needed, but they would have had to come down sooner than CBP finished testing them, CBP officials said. Instead, the agency is using some of the money allocated for San Diego’s secondary barrier replacement project to fund removal of the walls.

The prototypes, four made of concrete and four of other materials, cost between $300,000 and $500,000 each. Six of them are opaque, unlike the design going up with the construction project, which is made of steel bollards — or posts placed close together that allow agents to see what’s happening on the other side but block people from passing between them.

Border Patrol agents have long asked for barriers that they can see through.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune