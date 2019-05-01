FLORIDA

Legislature OKs

anti-hazing bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TNS) — The death of a Florida State University student who drank a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon while trying to join a fraternity is spurring an expansion to the state’s anti-hazing law.

The Florida Legislature sent a bill to the governor Tuesday that targets people who plan and recruit others to perform hazing rituals.

The bill makes it a third-degree felony if the hazing results in a permanent injury even if the person does not directly commit the act of hazing.

Andrew Coffey, a 20-year-old FSU student, was trying to become a member of Pi Kappa Phi.

A wrongful death lawsuit accuses fraternity members of coercing Coffey to drink an entire bottle of 101-proof liquor. He was found dead Nov. 3, 2017.

The lawsuit detailed hazing rituals that included taping liquor bottles to the hands of pledges and pouring alcohol directly in their mouths.

Coffey lived in Lighthouse Point and graduated from Pompano Beach High School in 2015. He was captain of the school’s swim team.

The bill also offers immunity from prosecution to people who provide medical assistance or call 911 for help.

— Sun Sentinel

ERA

Actresses push

for amendment

WASHINGTON (TNS) — It’s been a politics-heavy week for actress Alyssa Milano. A day after she launched her new podcast with Joe Biden as a guest, she headed to Capitol Hill to reignite momentum behind the Equal Rights Amendment.

The “Insatiable” and “Who’s the Boss?” star donned head-to-toe white to honor the history of women’s rights as she attended a House Judiciary subcommittee meeting on the stalled constitutional amendment — the first congressional hearing on the topic in 36 years.

Actress Patricia Arquette was another famous face making the case on Tuesday for the amendment, which would guarantee gender equality for women and men.

“Women’s protections cannot be left to interpretation alone,” the “Lost Highway” star said in passionate testimony, citing the position of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who believed that the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment doesn’t guard against gender discrimination.

The Academy Award-winning actress has been an advocate for equal rights for years, using her 2015 Oscars acceptance speech to drive home her message. “To every woman who gave birth to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else’s equal rights, it’s our time to have wage-equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America,” she said as she accepted her golden statuette.

Among those joining Arquette and Milano in “suffragette white” on Tuesday was Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, who has sponsored legislation to restart the Equal Rights Amendment ratification process. She completed her outfit with an “ERA” button.

— CQ-Roll Call