After seeing their five game winning streak snapped over the weekend, the No. 18 Sulphur Bulldogs got back to business Tuesday night at home against Lone Grove.

Four quarters of double digit scoring proved to be enough to claim a 65-25 victory over the Longhorns at the Sulphur Gymnasium, moving the Bulldogs to 7-2 on the season.

Sulphur outscored the Longhorns 12-6 in the first before taking a 30-12 lead into the halftime break.

The Bulldogs finished off the game outscoring the Longhorns 35-13 in the second half.

Weston Arms and TJ Todd led the Bulldogs with 15 points each while Price Daube scored 11 points.

Gavin Peery led Lone Grove with 14 points.

Sulphur will be in

action at the Lindsay Tournament Thursday, while Lone Grove will host the Longhorn Invitational.

Velma-Alma 48 Wilson 39

An upset nearly happened at the Wilson High School gymnasium Tuesday night, but the No. 10 Velma-Alma Comets managed to escape the Eagles by nine points.

V-A led 13-8 after the first quarter of play, before the Comets outscored the Eagles 10-9 in the second.

Wilson was outscored 25-22 in the second half.

Luke Honea led the Eagles with 13 points followed by Logan Schaaf with 11 points.

Fox 53 Healdton 48

The Fox Foxes opened their 2019 with a third straight victory Tuesday night, narrowly defeating the Healdton Bulldogs on the road.

Fox led 11-6 after one quarter, before the deficit was closed to 23-21 going into the break.

However, the Foxes closed out the second half outscoring the Bulldogs 30-27 to seal the victory.

Drew Martin led the Foxes with 24 points followed by David Martin with nine points.

Cayden Perkins led Healdton with 14 points followed by Jessei Pittman with 12 points.

Fox is at Maysville for the South Central Conference tournament Thursday, while Healdton is off until Jan. 15. on Broken Bow in the opening round at Ada High School.

Plainview 68 Madill 45

It was a sixth win of the season for the Plainview Indians Tuesday, as they defeated the Madill Wildcats on Homecoming Night at the Plainview Activity Center.

Both teams scored 13 points in the first quarter, before Plainview took control with a 15-3 second quarter run.

The Indians outscored the Wildcats 34-29 in the second half to seal the victory.

Miguel Duran led the Wildcats with 10 points in the game.

Devin Jones and Blake Nowell each had 14 points for Plainview with Brock Parham scoring 12 points.