While they might have had just a couple of days rest between games, the No. 7 Sulphur Lady Bulldogs were in prime shape Tuesday night at home against Lone Grove.

While they might have had just a couple of days rest between games, the No. 7 Sulphur Lady Bulldogs were in prime shape Tuesday night at home against Lone Grove.

Fueled by a 31-point performance from Payton Row, the Lady Bulldogs moved to 9-0 on the season with a 52-38 victory over the Lady Horns at the Sulphur Gymnasium.

Sulphur led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter, before taking a 31-22 lead into the halftime break.

Lone Grove kept things interesting going into the fourth as the Lady Horns went on an 11-8 run in the third to close to within six at 39-33.

However, the Lady Bulldogs stormed back to end the game with a 13-5 run.

Kady Lynch was the other scorer in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points.

Madison Anderson led Lone Grove with 13 points followed by Cheyanne Davis with 11 and Lydia Saavedra with 10 points.

Sulphur will be back in action Thursday at the Lindsay tournament, while Lone Grove will be hosting the annual Longhorn Invitational, where the Lady Horns will play Cache at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Plainview 56 Madill 24

The Plainview Lady Indians had the perfect way to celebrate their first week as a ranked team Tuesday night, by earning a comfortable win on Homecoming night against Madill.

No. 20 Plainview used a balanced offensive and

defensive attack as the Lady Indians won 56-24 against the Lady Wildcats at the Plainview Activity Center.

Plainview led 15-4 after the first quarter, before outscoring the Lady Wildcats 19-4 in the second.

The Lady Indians finished the game off outscoring Madill 22-16 in the second half.

Anna Simmons led Plainview with 12 points on the night followed by Reagan Chaney with nine points, and Emilee Hudson and Amiya Howard each scoring seven points.

Abbie Lambertsen led Madill with seven points.

Plainview (7-2) will be in action Thursday at the Longhorn Invitational in Lone Grove opening the tournament at 4 p.m. against Lawton Christian.

Madill is off until next Tuesday when the Lady Wildcats will play Tishomingo.

Marietta 33 Davis 30

After struggling offensively at home Friday night, the Marietta Lady Indians bounced back with a narrow three-point win over Davis Tuesday night at the Marietta High School Gymnasium.

Marietta outscored the Lady Wolves 13-6 to start the game, before going on a 7-4 run to end the first half.

Davis came out strong in the third quarter with a 12-6 run to close the deficit to four at 26-22.

Despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth, the Lady Indians were still able to hang on for the victory.

Jolee Grinstead led the Lady Wolves with 14 points in the game.

Kaylie Douglass led Marietta with 15 points in the game.

Marietta (5-7) is off until next Tuesday when the Lady Indians will play Kingston at home.

Davis (6-4) will be back in action Thursday at the Lindsay Tournament.

Healdton 53 Fox 47

There was no second straight game of heartbreak for the Healdton Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night, as they earned a hard-fought victory over the Fox Lady Foxes at home.

Fox outscored Healdton 13-10 in the first quarter, before the Lady Bulldogs came back to lead at the break after a 14-10 run to end the first half.

It was a close game at 39-37 in favor of Healdton going to the fourth quarter, before the Lady Bulldogs finished the game off with a 14-10 run.

Macey Howell led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points in the game, with Torree Wingo scoring 12 points.

Bree Phelps led Fox with 22 points.

Dickson 58 Tishomingo 36

Snapping a two-game losing streak was how the Dickson Lady Comets began their 2019 Tuesday night as they earned a comfortable victory over Tishomingo at home.

Both teams scored 10 points in the first quarter, before Dickson took the lead at the half 20-18.

The Lady Comets pulled away in the third quarter with a 19-8 run, before outscoring the Lady Indians 16-12 in the fourth quarter.

Audrey Young led the Lady Comets with 14 points followed by Sienna Young with 11 points and Makayla Smith with 10 points.

Dickson (4-5) will be in action Thursday at the Longhorn Invitational at 10 a.m. against Marlow.

Velma-Alma 51 Wilson 38

It was a rough night at the office for the Wilson Lady Eagles, who were defeated at home by the Velma-Alma Lady Comets.

Wilson scored 19 points in each half, as the Lady Comets went for 28 in the first and 23 in the second half.

Destiny Colbert led the Lady Eagles with nine points in the game.

Wilson fell to 2-7 with the loss.

Walters 28 Ringling 26

The Ringling Lady Blue Devils were left frustrated Tuesday night on the road as they suffered a narrow defeat against Walters.

Ringling was outscored 6-5 in the first quarter, before the Lady Blue Devils trailed at the half by a score of 15-13.

Both teams scored 13 points in the second half.

Sydney Southward led the Lady Blue Devils with 11 points.