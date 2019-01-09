DURANT — It’s not often that the sequel is better than the original.

However in the case of the Ardmore Tigers, they’ll certainly make an argument to the contrary.

Tuesday night the Tigers exacted some revenge on the Durant Lions, winning 49-36 to avenge a heartbreaking loss from earlier this season, giving them their second victory of the year.

“We had some stretches where we struggled offensively tonight,” Ardmore coach Mark Wilson said. “But we played hard defense the whole time. We’ve had some good practices following the Holiday Festival. Tonight we played better than we have this season. It’s a step in the right direction and a good start to the new year for sure.”

Early on, it looked as though the Lions were going to be giving an encore performance of their victory from early December, as Durant led 4-0 in the first quarter.

Ardmore took its first lead at 5-4 with 4:14 left in the frame, before the Lions came back and finished off the opening quarter with a 7-5 run to lead 11-10 going to the second.

The Tigers however showed signs of life in the second, taking the lead at 12-11, before regaining the advantage at 15-13.

Eventually, Ardmore grew its advantage to 19-13 with 3:11 remaining before halftime, before taking a 23-19 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, the Tigers led by as many as 10 points at 29-19, before the Lions came back to get within three at 30-27 going to the fourth.

However, the Tigers were in no mood to let the victory slip away as they opened the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run to eventually close the game out down the stretch.

Dylan Williams led the Tigers with 15 points in the game followed by Elijah Franks with nine points and Chadre McGee with eight points.

Ardmore will be in action Thursday at the Chickasaw Nation East Central Classic in Ada taking on Broken Bow in the opening round at Ada High School.