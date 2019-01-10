Early Saturday morning a joint effort between the Carter County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics led to the seizure of more than one pound of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $40,000. Three individuals, David Ray Stanford Jr. of Oklahoma City, Hallie Cole of Purcell, and Joseph Villemarette of Moore, were placed under arrest.

According to Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant, the operation took place off of 12th St. N.W. near I-35 in Ardmore between the hours of midnight and 6:00 a.m. Saturday after an investigation lasting around 72 hours.

“They were bringing it to deliver. All three were charged with aggravated trafficking,” Bryant said. “Along with that we were able to seize almost $1,600 in cash as well as numerous other items.”

Bryant said this is one of the largest single drug busts Southern Oklahoma has experienced in quite some time and credited the success to the cooperation between agencies.

“It just shows you that the continued effort and the relationships we have with the surrounding agencies and the state agencies continues to pay off,” Bryant said. “This kind of stuff is what’s tearing our country and our nation apart. Meth is a very addictive drug. Getting this off the street is a huge success for all parties involved. Being able to take this stuff off the streets keeps it away from our kids and our young adults that are infected by it daily.”

Bryant went on to say that citizen tips are a crucial aspect of keeping drugs out of our communities and urged citizens to contact law enforcement if they see something suspicious.

“If you think it’s suspicious, nine times out of 10 it is. Please give us at a call at the sheriff’s office or call the local agency of the town that you’re in. We’re here to help. Let’s get this stuff off the street,” Bryant said.

Stanford, Cole and Villemarette made their initial court appearance on Monday. Bond was set for Stanford at $250,000, Cole at $100,000 and Villemarette at $125,000. Their next court date is scheduled for February 21.