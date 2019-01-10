After getting their 2019 off to a winning start, the Ardmore basketball teams will be hitting the road today to face new challenges.

Both the Lady Tigers and the Tigers will be competing at the Chickasaw Nation East Central Classic, which will be held at Ada High School.

The Lady Tigers, who enter the tournament ranked No. 2 in Class 5A and undefeated on the season at 10-0, will open play today against No. 18 Northwest Classen at 4 p.m.

Should the Lady Tigers win they will play either No. 6 Ada or Broken Bow in the semifinals Friday night at 7 p.m.

Other teams on the girls side of the bracket include Durant, No. 16 McAlester, Collinsville, and Newcastle, who is currently ranked No. 7 in Class 4A.

The Tigers meanwhile will be facing a challenge in their opening contest as they will meet No. 13 Broken Bow out of Class 4A today in the first round.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Ardmore will be off until Jan. 22 when both teams will travel to Kingston.