As is the case with most teams this week, tournaments are on the agenda.

The Sulphur and Davis squads are among this group as well, as these teams will be heading to Lindsay for the annual Charles K. Heatly Classic which begins today.

On the girls side, the Lady Bulldogs enter as the top overall seed, and will be taking on Wynnewood in the opening round today at 10 a.m.

Sulphur is currently No. 7 in Class 3A with an overall record of 9-0.

The winner of this contest will meet either the four seed Lindsay or the fifth seeding Lexington girls team on Friday at 6 p.m.

Davis’ girls meanwhile were handed the number six seed for the tournament, and will face off with Comanche at 12:40 p.m. today in the first round.

The victor of this contest will move onto the semifinals where either Pauls Valley or CCS awaits on Friday at 3:20 p.m.

As for the Wolves, they were given the number eight seed and will face a matchup with the top seeded Comanche Indians today at 2 p.m.

Pauls Valley or Lindsay will be waiting in the semifinals for the winner.

As for the Bulldogs, they will take the floor as the number two seed of the tournament, where they will meet number seven seeded Wynnewood at 11:20 a.m. today.

Sulphur enters the tournament ranked No. 18 in Class 3A with an overall record of 7-2.

Should the Bulldogs win, they will meet either CCS or Lexington in the semifinals at 4:40 p.m. Friday.

The championship games are slated to be played Saturday at 3:20 and 4:40 p.m. respectively.