Earlier this season, the Turner Lady Falcons were taken to overtime when they took on the Thackerville Lady Wildcats on the road.

There was no repeat performance Tuesday night as far as overtime was concerned, but the result was the same.

Turner had three players in double figures as the Lady Falcons rolled to a 58-45 victory at home.

At the end of the first quarter it was the Lady Falcons leading 7-2, before Turner took a 28-12 lead into the halftime break.

Despite being outscored 33-30 in the second half, the Lady Falcons were able to still hang on for the victory, moving them to 6-4 overall.

Tallie Tynes and Ryleigh Parker each scored 13 points for Turner while Miranda Crespo scored 11 points.

Jodi Durst added eight points, while Jaleigh Durst put in seven

points.

Boys

Turner 50 Thackerville 32

It was sweet revenge for the Falcons in their contest, as they avenged an early season defeat to the Wildcats with a convincing 50-32 victory Tuesday.

Turner led 21-13 after the first quarter, before both teams combined for just 12 points in the second.

The Falcons defense clamped down in the third, holding the Wildcats to just five points.

Justice Hartman led the Falcons with 14 points followed by Tyler Campbell with 13 points.

Turner moved to 7-4 with the victory.

Marietta 73 Davis 61

Points were at a premium Tuesday night at the Marietta High School Gymnasium as the No. 15 Indians managed to edge the Davis Wolves in a high-scoring affair, giving them their seventh win in a row, and moving them to 11-2 on the season.

Marietta led 17-6 after the first quarter, before outscoring the Wolves 19-11 in the second.

After the break, the Indians outscored the Wolves again in the third, this time by a 24-18 margin, before finishing the game off being outscored 26-13 in the fourth.

Trace Stewart went for 32 points in the game leading Marietta, while Caleb McGehee had 13 points, and Zane Nutter scored 10 points.

Dane Parker had 13 points to lead Davis while Cole Martin scored 11 points.

Walters 58 Ringling 56

The Ringling Blue Devils were denied a two-game winning streak Tuesday night thanks to a frustrating loss against Walters on the road.

Ringling struggled in the first being outscored 23-6, before outscoring Walters 16-11 to end the first half.

Despite outscoring Walters 34-24 in the second half, it wasn’t enough to claim the victory for Ringling as the Blue Devils fell to 7-5 on the season.

Coty Scott led Ringling with 24 points followed by Caige Calvert with 15 points.

Tishomingo 53 Dickson 46

Home was not so sweet to the Dickson Comets Tuesday night, as they were defeated by the Tishomingo Indians, resulting in their third straight defeat.

Dickson was outscored 19-12 in the first quarter, before coming back with a 15-12 run to end the first half.

The Comets were outscored 22-19 in the second half, dropping them to 3-6 on the season.

Charles Wright led the Comets with 22 points followed by Hunter Palesano with 12 points.