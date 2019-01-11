LONE GROVE — While the temperature outside might have been dropping Thursday, the action on the first day of the Longhorn Invitational tournament in Lone Grove was fast and furious on the girls side of the bracket as Plainview and Dickson and Lone Grove were in action.

Marlow 54 Dickson 39

An upset nearly occurred in the opening game of the day on Thursday, as the Dickson Lady Comets gave a strong effort, but eventually fell against the No. 16 Marlow Lady Outlaws.

Dickson struggled in the first quarter offensively, but came to life before halftime, cutting an 18-4 deficit to 18-12 at the 2:51 mark of the second.

Marlow would eventually though take a 24-16 lead into the locker room at the half.

After the break, the Lady Comets couldn’t contain Marlow, as the Lady Outlaws raced out to a 36-18 advantage with 3:50 left in the third.

However, the Lady Comets still managed to keep things relatively close as they were down 40-30 going to the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, Dickson never got any closer than eight points in the fourth at 40-32.

Audrey Young led the Lady Comets with 15 points in the game followed by Sienna Young with seven points and Keely King with six points.

Dickson will play Lawton Christian in the Consolation Semifinals today at 10 a.m.

Plainview 50

Lawton

Christian 16

The No. 20 Plainview Lady Indians had very little trouble earning a place in the semifinals, as they cruised past a short-handed Lawton Christian squad Thursday.

Plainview briefly fell behind 2-0 just 31 seconds into the game, but ended the first quarter on a 23-0 run before extending its lead to 30-4 at the halftime break.

The Lady Indians starters sat out the second half as Plainview outscored the Lady Crusaders 20-12 in the third and fourth quarters.

Kyra Treadwell led the scoring for Plainview with 10 points followed by Jentry Clemons with nine points.

Anna Simmons added seven points with Riley Grant scoring six points.

Plainview will meet Marlow in the semifinals today at 4 p.m.

Cache 46

Lone Grove 35

Lone Grove’s Lady Horns certainly gave their fans plenty of excitement in their contest Thursday night.

The unfortunate part was a victory over Cache didn’t come with the package.

Despite holding a third quarter lead, the Lady Horns weren’t able to sustain the advantage down the stretch and were defeated by the Lady Bulldogs.

Both teams came out strong in the first quarter as it was even at 9-9.

Lone Grove managed to gain some momentum before halftime, leading by as many as eight points at 24-16, before eventually taking a 26-19 into the locker room.

However, Cache began its comeback in the third quarter as the Lady Buldlogs cut into the Lady Horns lead, eventually trimming it to one point in the third at 28-27.

Lone Grove however, still managed to hold a 32-29 lead going to the fourth quarter.

But with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs took the lead back at 38-34 and eventually outscored the Lady Horns 8-1 down the stretch.

Cheyanne Davis led the scoring for the Lady Horns with 10 points with Anna Black scoring eight points.

Lone Grove will be back in action today at 1 p.m.