If there was ever such a thing as a statement win, the No. 2 Ardmore Lady Tigers got it on Thursday.

If there was ever such a thing as a statement win, the No. 2 Ardmore Lady Tigers got it on Thursday.

Ardmore overwhelmed No. 18 Northwest Classen in the opening round of the Chickasaw Nation East Central Classic, winning 75-33 to move to 11-0 on the season.

Tieronay Banks led the scoring for the Lady Tigers with 20 points followed by Sierra Gordon and Shakira Smith each with 14 points and Amaya Gordon with 11 points.

Ardmore began the game on a hot streak, outscoring NW Classen 22-4 in the first quarter.

A 12-6 run before halftime kept the Lady Tigers in front going into the break.

Ardmore sealed the game with a 16-6 run in the third quarter before putting the game away in the fourth.

On the boys side of the bracket, the Ardmore Tigers put up a solid fight against No. 13 Broken Bow, but were unfortunately defeated by a score of 75-67.

No stats were available as of press time from the contest.

The Lady Tigers will be playing in the semifinals this evening at the Ada Schools Activity Center.

Fletcher 46 Wilson 11

It was a rough day at the Apache Tournament for the Wilson Lady Eagles, who were handed a tough loss against Fletcher in the opening round Thursday.

Fletcher opened the game keeping Wilson off the board in the first quarter leading 15-0, before leading 23-5 going into the halftime break.

Wilson’s offensive struggles continued in the third quarter as the Lady Eagles were outscored 16-4.

Fletcher finished the game off with a 7-2 run in the fourth quarter.

Emma Brooks led the Lady Eagles with four points in the game followed by Jaydn Brown, Natasha Gibson and Destiny Colbert all scoring two points in the game for Wilson.

It was a much better result on the boys side for the Eagles in their contest as Wilson claimed a narrow 37-30 victory over Fletcher to move into the semifinals of the tournament today.

Stats were not available from this contest.