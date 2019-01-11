LONE GROVE — While there were only two games Thursday for area teams in the boys bracket of the Longhorn Invitational, they were full of competition and a lot of scoring as Plainview, Dickson and Lone Grove hit the floor at the Gary Scott Center.

Plainview 82 Dickson 45

There was little drama for the Plainview Indians, as they recorded their second win of the season over the Dickson Comets in a comfortable victory.

The Indians opened the game with a 12-0 run in the first quarter, and led 48-21 going into the halftime break.

Plainview kept up the momentum with an 18-12 third quarter run before holding the Comets to just 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Devin Jones led the Indians with 17 points followed by Blake Nowell with 16 points.

Taylon Chambers was close behind with 13 points while Lane Ross scored nine and Brock Parham scored eight points.

Dickson was led by Keshon Johnson with 16 points followed by Cory Leu with 10 points and Hunter Palesano with seven points.

Plainview will play at 8:30 p.m. this evening while Dickson will play at 2:30 p.m. today.

Lawton

Christian 67

Lone Grove 42

In the final game of the opening round, the Lone Grove Longhorns were given a rude welcome from the Lawton Christian Crusaders, resulting in a fourth straight loss.

Lawton Christian went on an 18-13 run to start the game, before leading 34-15 at the break.

Lone Grove came back with a 14-point third quarter, but the Crusaders scored 15 of their own to keep their advantage.

The Longhorns were outscored 18-12 to end the game.

Matthew Throneberry led the scoring with 11 points followed by Gavin Peery with 10 points.

Lone Grove will be back in action today at 5:30 p.m. in the Consolation Semifinals against the Duncan Demons junior varsity team who was defeated by Cache in their opening round contest.