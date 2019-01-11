COMANCHE — With a trip to dual state on the line, several area wrestling teams made their way to Comanche Thursday for the district duals competition.

COMANCHE — With a trip to dual state on the line, several area wrestling teams made their way to Comanche Thursday for the district duals competition.

Unfortunately for the Plainview Indians, a return trip to Shawnee was not to be as they were bested for the second year in a row by Comanche, who earned the district championship.

Sulphur and Davis’ teams were also in action at the district tournament.

Comanche 74 Davis 6

Davis was the first team to take the floor Thursday as the Wolves took on the host Comanche Indians.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, the Indians controlled the pace from start to finish, winning in a dominating fashion.

The Indians jumped out to an early 40-0 lead following three pins and three forfeits from the Wolves.

The Wolves got on the scoreboard when Cooper Webb pinned Ethan Bacon one minute into the first round.

Following their only defeat of the dual, the Indians went on a 34-0 run to finish off the Wolves 74-6.

Sulphur 48

Bethel 30

The Sulphur Bulldogs meanwhile opened their district journey against the Bethel Wildcats.

In the first four matches both teams traded victories as they were deadlocked at 12-12.

Following a double forfeit, the Bulldogs went on a 30-6 run to get ahead 42-12.

The Wildcats pulled within 42-24 but ran out of chances late on.

Plainview 57

Davis 18

Plainview’s first match of the day pitted them against the Wolves as the Indians knocked the Wolves out of title contention.

Starting at the 152 weight class, the Indians were able to get out to an early 12-0 lead after pins by Chade Maib and Blue Norman.

The Wolves were able to keep cut the deficit in half when Weston Scaggs pinned Zane Shrader in the first round.

The 12-6 score was the closest the contest would be, as 45-12 run to pull off the victory.

Four forfeits hurt the Wolves, as that allowed the Indians to gain 24 points in which the Wolves could not recover from.

Comanche 52

Sulphur 24

After sitting during the second round of the dual, the Bulldogs were looking to pull off an upset victory over the No. 2 team in the district. After keeping things close through the first half of matches, the Indians pulled off the 52-24 victory.

The Indians took a commanding 21-6 lead through the first five fights, but the Bulldogs would not go down without a fight. Following pins by John Farrell and Gage Graham, the Bulldogs pulled to within 21-18.

After pulling to within three, the Bulldogs were unable to keep up with the powerful Indians squad. The Indians went on a 31-6 run to pull off the victory.

Plainview 52

Bethel 30

The Indians continued their run through the duals, with their next opponent being the Wildcats.

Following their dominant victory over the Wolves, the Indians kept the momentum going and defeated the Wildcats 52-30.

The Indians jumped to an early 18-0 lead, following a Norman pin over Conor Hall and two forfeits by the Wildcats. The Indians jumped to a 24-6 lead after Chance Goodman pinned Cole Dyer.

After a forfeit by the Indians, the Wildcats cut the lead to 24-12 which would be the closest score for the remainder of the dual as the Indians went on a 28-18 run to send the Wildcats to 0-3 in the duals.

Davis 37

Bethel 30

After starting the day 0-2, the Wolves turned things around against the Wildcats with a 37-30 victory.

The Wildcats took their only lead of the tournament at 12-6 thanks to two forfeits by the Wolves. Their lead did not last long, though, as the Wolves quickly turned things around.

The Wolves went on a 25-0 run to pull in front 31-12, as Ethan Crowe and Jesse Gutierrez pulled out clutch three round victories over their opponents.

Not going out without a fight, the Wildcats responded with an 18-0 run of their own to pull the score to 31-30.

With the final match to decide the winner, Isaiah Esquisel pinned Conor Hall 36 seconds into the round to pull out the 37-30 victory.

Plainview 42

Sulphur 36

Plainview and Sulphur’s matchuup turned out to be a classic encounter when the two teams collided.

Ultimately it was the Indians who came out the victors over the No. 11 Bulldogs.

The score was back and forth, as the Bulldogs 24-12 lead was the largest lead of the match for them.

Plainview fought back to take a 27-24 lead following victories by Reece Bennett, Nick Verceilli and a Bulldog forfeit.

Sulphur desperately needed to win their final three matches but were only able to win two, thanks to a RJ Gann three-point victory over Kolbe Madron.

With just a 36-30 lead, Sulphur did not have wrestlers for the final two matches, and were forced to forfeit the final two matches.

Davis 42

Sulphur 36

In the third place dual between Sulphur and Davis, the Wolves were able to pull off the upset, claiming a 42-36 victory over the Bulldogs.

The dual looked promising for the Bulldogs, as they took the early 24-6 lead following two pins and to forfeits by the Wolves.

Bulldogs pulled out to a 36-24 lead with three matches to go.

The Wolves bounced back and tied the match at 36 due to two forfeits by the Bulldogs.

In a do or die match for the win, Taylor Scaggs pinned James Hotson to give the Wolves third place with a 42-36 victory.

Comanche 75

Plainview 3

In the final match of the day, Comanche and Plainview were set to take on each other for a shot at a place in the state tournament.

Just like last season, Comanche will be representing the district after a 75-3 victory over Plainview.

In the opening match, Jesten Gilliam nearly pulled out the victory for Plainview but lost 7-5 to give Comanche an early 3-0 lead.

That was the closest the score would be for the rest of the dual.

Comanche went on a 33-0 run to take a commanding lead, before Plainview was able to get on the board when Nick Vercelli went three rounds against Jaxon Miller and came away with the 2-1 victory.

The rest of the way was all Comanche as a 42-0 stretch run punched a ticket to dual state, ending Plainview’s journey.