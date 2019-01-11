While some teams stayed local for their tournaments Thursday, Sulphur and Davis went a different route, going to Lindsay for the annual Charles K. Heatly Classic.

Both the Lady Bulldogs and the Bulldogs claimed victories on the opening day, while Davis was swept by Comanche in the first round.

Girls

Sulphur 46

Wynnewood 19

It was a smooth opening round for the No. 7 Sulphur Lady Bulldogs as they cruised past Wynnewood on Thursday.

Sulphur led 12-7 after the first quarter before taking a 22-10 advantage into the halftime break.

The Lady Bulldogs pulled away with a 15-4 run in the third quarter, before finishing off the game in style with a 9-5 run in the fourth.

Abby Beck led the scoring with 10 points followed by Payton Row and Harley Beesley with eight points apiece.

Sulphur (10-0) will be back in action in the semifinals tonight at 6 p.m.

Comanche 48 Davis 22

The Davis Lady Wolves didn’t have as fun of a time in their opening round contest, as they were defeated by the Comanche Lady Indians on Thursday.

Davis was outscored 19-5 in the first quarter, before the Lady Indians

took a 29-10 lead into the break.

The Lady Wolves were outscored 19-12 in the second half.

Logan Pruitt led Davis with five points followed by Rylie Truver and Jolee Grinstead each with four points.

Davis will play in the Consolation semifinals today at 10 a.m.

Boys

Sulphur 97

Wynnewood 52

Three quarters of work was all that was needed for the Sulphur Bulldogs starters Thursday, as they dismantled Wynnewood in their opening contest.

Cole Johnson scored 36 points through three quarters, as one of three Bulldogs players to land in double figures in the game.

Price Daube (14 points) and Tavius McDonald (11 points) were the other two.

Sulphur led 27-8 after the first quarter, before leading 53-20 at the half.

The Bulldogs led 82-39 after three quarters.

Sulphur will play in the semifinals this afternoon at 4:40 p.m.

Comanche 67

Davis 47

It was a rough opening to the tournament for the Davis Wolves, who were defeated by the Comanche Indians in the late game Thursday.

Davis was outscored 14-6 in the first quarter, before going into the locker room down 26-18.

The Wolves were outscored 41-29 in the second half by the Indians.

Cole Martin led the Wolves with 15 points in the game.