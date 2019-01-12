After being shuttered for several months, Boys and Girls Club Teen Town once again opened its doors to students in grades six through 12. The organization is now being run by Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Oklahoma, but one familiar face is returning.

Amy Miller, who served as Operations Director for Teen Town until October 2016, is back. This time she will serve as Area Director, and she said she is thrilled to once again be a part of the organization.

“I know some of these kids, and I’ve missed them because I’ve been gone for awhile now,” Miller said. “I’m glad to be back in our community to serve our kids.”

Miller said there are a variety of recreational activities available for the teens such as a pool table, an Xbox, a Playstation, board games, and arts and crafts supplies. She also said that they plan on offering educational programs.

“I’ll be partnering with the school, and I plan to help enrich their programs with some the the programs that we can bring in here,” Miller said. “The opportunities are really limitless as far as what we can do. This will just be a fun place for them to hang out, learn and be safe.”

Teen Town will be open to students in grades six through 12 Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Miller also said that the facility will stay open later on Friday evenings specifically for those students that are in high school. This program will be called #weownfridaynights.

“When I was here last time I didn’t have a lot of kids in 10th grade and up because they felt a little out of place with the seventh and eighth graders. So I wanted to give them their own time,” Miller said.

The newly reopened Teen Town joins the Boys and Girls Club after-school program already in place at Wilson Elementary. On Jan. 21, they will be opening another location at Jefferson Elementary in Ardmore.