Four area residents were arrested on multiple counts of child neglect Thursday after an investigation into a Dec. 21 incident where Ardmore police responded to a call about an unresponsive child.

According to APD Sgt. Matthew Dunn, Marcus Mason, Holly Mason, Sherri Macip and Jeremy Macip were charged with child neglect after investigations into the incident revealed that a 10-month-old child ingested prescription medication due to the alleged living conditions of the home, which officers described as unsuitable for children.

Dunn said Officer Adam Eller responded to the initial call of a child being nonresponive. Upon arriving, the child began responding at which point it was revealed that the child had ingested the medication, and the residents of the home were unsure of what medication was ingested.

Dunn said the child, along with seven other juveniles that were in the residence at the time of the incident were taken into protective custody.