ADA — For the better part of Friday, the weather was rainy and sloppy across the state of Oklahoma.

However, this wasn’t the case for the Ardmore basketball teams on the second day of the Chickasaw Nation East Central Classic in Ada.

Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers managed to pick up victories on the second day of the competition, against Durant and Broken Bow respectively at the Cougar Activity Center.

Girls

Ardmore 45

Broken Bow 18

While it wasn’t the best shooting performance of the season for the No. 2 Lady Tigers Friday night, they still managed to hold off a stubborn Broken Bow squad in the semifinals.

Two players scored in double figures for Ardmore, who moved to 12-0 with the victory.

“We didn’t have our best night,” Ardmore coach Debra Manley said. “But we had kids come off the bench and really spark us. This game was physical, and Broken Bow had some big players. We did well for the most part considering everything we were up against. It wasn’t pretty tonight, but it was a solid team effort and we’ll take it.”

Ardmore took the lead at 2-0 1:02 into the first quarter and never looked back, leading wire-to-wire in the contest.

The Lady Tigers led by as many as eight in the opening frame at 10-2, before taking a 10-4 lead into the second.

Broken Bow managed to get within six points before halftime, but the Lady Savages were down 18-7 going into the locker room.

After the break, the Lady Savages opened the third with a 5-0 run, but their momentum was quickly countered by Ardmore, who ended the third on a 13-2 run to lead 31-14.

Broken Bow was held to just four points in the fourth quarter.

Sierra Gordon led Ardmore with 11 points in the game followed by Shakira Smith with 10 points.

Tieronay Banks added eight points with Amaya Gordon scoring six and Reagan McCurley scoring five points.

Boys

Ardmore 74

Durant 66

For the second time this week Friday, the Ardmore Tigers got one over on the Durant Lions.

The Tigers got their third victory of the season with an eight point win over the Lions in the consolation semifinals.

Ardmore jumped out to an early 24-8 lead before leading 44-24 going into halftime.

However, the Lions outscored Ardmore 26-8 in the third quarter to cut the lead to just four at 52-48.

But the Tigers rebounded with a solid fourth quarter, outscoring Durant 22-18 to claim the victory.

Chadre McGee and T.J. Hamilton led Ardmore with 14 points apiece in the game, followed by Daylan Williams with 13 points and Jamaare Williams with 10 points.