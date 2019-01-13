LINDSAY — With the final day of the Charles K. Heatley Classic, came with it some mixed results for the Davis basketball teams and the No. 18 Sulphur Bulldogs.

LINDSAY — With the final day of the Charles K. Heatley Classic, came with it some mixed results for the Davis basketball teams and the No. 18 Sulphur Bulldogs.

While the Lady Wolves were able to claim the consolation championship, the Bulldogs and Wolves suffered defeats to end their tournament run at the Leopard Dome.

Boys

Lindsay 55

Sulphur 41

As if dealing with a hostile home crowd wasn’t hard enough, the Sulphur Bulldogs also had to deal with a cold shooting day against the Leopards in the third place game Saturday.

The combination proved to be disastrous as the Bulldogs lost their second straight game to end the tournament.

Sulphur played a strong first quarter, but found itself down 13-10 going to the second.

The closest the Bulldogs got before halftime was four points at 17-13, as the Leopards went on a 6-2 run to end the first half and lead 23-15.

Things looked to be getting worse in the third as the Bulldogs were down 29-18 with 5:13 left in the quarter, but managed to fight back and get to within five points at 37-32 going to the fourth.

Sulphur appeared to have momentum as the Bulldogs got to within four at 39-35 just 54 seconds into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs wouldn’t get any closer down the stretch, being outscored 16-6 by the Leopards the rest of the way.

Weston Arms led the scoring for Sulphur with 17 points followed by TJ Todd with 10 points and Tristan Hedemann with seven points.

Lexington 48

Davis 43

The Davis Wolves were denied the consolation championship on the boys side, as the Lexington Bulldogs pulled out a narrow victory Saturday morning.

Lexington led 14-12 after the end of the first quarter before extending its lead to 29-15 going into the halftime break.

The Wolves got to within nine after three at 38-29, but had a late rally fall short in the fourth despite outscoring Lexington 14-10 down the stretch.

Cole Martin led the Wolves with 11 points followed by Isiah Lewis and Dane Parker with 10 points each.

Girls

Davis 42

Lindsay 40

On the girls side, the Davis Lady Wolves were able to bring home some hardware, as they held off the host Leopardettes in the girls consolation championship Saturday.

Davis led 15-9 after the first quarter, but were down 18-14 going into the halftime break.

Despite outscoring Lindsay 12-11 in the third, the Lady Wolves were still down 29-26 going to the fourth.

But the Lady Wolves sealed the victory with a strong 16-11 run in the fourth quarter.

Kyla Birkes led the scoring for Davis with 12 points followed by Rylie Truver with 10 points.

Truver was also named as a member of the All-Tournament team.