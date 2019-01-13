After being denied a clean sweep last season in the South Central Conference tournament finals, the Fox Foxes and Lady Foxes went double or nothing Saturday night in Maysville.

After being denied a clean sweep last season in the South Central Conference tournament finals, the Fox Foxes and Lady Foxes went double or nothing Saturday night in Maysville.

The Lady Foxes managed to reclaim their tournament title with a victory over the Turner Lady Falcons, while the Foxes won the conference title for the third year in a row at the Maysville High School Gymnasium.

In the girls contest, Fox stormed out to a quick 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Fox kept its momentum going before halftime, outscoring the Lady Falcons 19-8 to stay in the lead.

Despite an offensive improvement from the Lady Falcons of 23 points in the second half, the Lady Foxes were just too much on the night as they put in 28 of their own to claim the title.

Jaleigh Durst led the Lady Falcons with 11 points followed by Ryleigh Parker and Tallie Tynes each with nine points.

Bree Phelps scored 17 points to lead Fox along with Jada Newhouse, who also scored 17 points.

Avery Hoggard added 12 points for the Lady Foxes.

Phelps, Newhouse and Hoggard were all named to the All-Tournament team for Fox.

There wasn’t much drama in the boys final as the Foxes cruised to the tournament title by a score of 68-38 against the host Warriors.

Fox led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter, before taking a 41-17 lead into the break.

The Foxes finished the game off outscoring Maysville 27-21 in the second half.

David Martin led the scoring with 17 points followed by Drew Martin with 16 points and Aaron Bassett with 15 points.

Jacob Dart also scored nine points in the game for the Foxes against the Warriors.