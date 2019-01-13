LONE GROVE — Championship Saturday took place at Lone Grove High School during the Longhorn Invitational on Saturday.

LONE GROVE — Championship Saturday took place at Lone Grove High School during the Longhorn Invitational on Saturday.

Several area schools competed for a chance to take home some hardware for they efforts over the weekend.

Girls

Lone Grove 60 Dickson 59

In the Consolation championship of the girls bracket, both the Lone Grove Lady Longhorns and the Dickson Lady Comets were coming off huge victories on Friday to put themselves in position to take home hardware.

Coming down to the wire, the Lady Longhorns pulled off the narrow victory.

Things did not look good for the Lady Longhorns coming out, as they were down 17- 10 at the end of the first quarter. Not giving up easily, the Lady Longhorns outscored the Lady Comest 16-13 in the second to cut the lead to 30-26 at half time.

Both teams matched each others intensity on defense in the second quarter, both teams were held to 12 points in the third.

Down four with one

quarter remaining, the Lady Longhorns pulled off the victory thanks to their clutch shooting at the free throw line.

Going six for nine at the line in the quarter, the Lady Longhorns outscored the Lady Comets 22-17 in the fourth to come away with the narrow 60-59 victory. Cheyanne Davis made two free throws with 19.9 seconds left to give the Longhorns the lead and ultimately the victory. Davis finished the game with 14 points. Lydia Saavedra finished with a game-high 20 points.

Boys

Marlow 47

Dickson 46

In another game which came down to the final possession, the Marlow Outlaws were able to outlast the Dickson Comets, winning the consolation championship.

It was a slow start for both teams, as defense was the theme of the first half the Comets outscored the Outlaws 9-4 in the first and scoring just one field goal.

The teams matched each other point-for-point in the second, with the Comets taking the narrow 19-14 lead into half time.

Both offenses exploded following the break, as both teams nearly matched their first half totals in the third quarter.

After outscoring the Outlaws 15-13 in the quarter, the Comets took a 34-27 lead into the fourth.

The game went back and forth during the quarter, and came down to a free throw game with less than a minute left. After making twofer throws to take a 46-45 lead late, J.P Forsythe made two free throws late to give his team a 47-46 victory over the Comets.

Washington 69

Plainview 59

After losing a chance to play in the championship game on Saturday, the Plainview Indians looked to try and take home a third place trophy for their efforts in the Longhorn Invitational.

Unfortunately they would have to settle for a fourth place finish following a defeat to the Washington Warriors.

Things looked bright for the Indians, as they jumped to an early 12-6 in the first quarter thanks to the hot shooting of Devin Jones, who had eight in the quarter.

The tides turned in the second as the Warriors erupted with a 21 point quarter. the Warriors used an 8-0 run to finish out the half, and cut the lead to 28-27.

In the third the Indians offense got off to a slow start, and were held to just ten points in the quarter. Defensively, the Warriors hit three, three pointers in the quarter to pull in front 46-38.

Things got interesting in the fourth, as both teams matched each other basket for basket. The Indians made a late run to cut the lead to 52-51, before the Warriors went on a 17-8 run to finish the game. Jones finished the game with a team-high 15 points.