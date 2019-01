APD officers responding to a domestic call attempted to arrest Gabruel Tennin on an outstanding warrant for burglary. According to APD Sgt. Matthew Dunn, Officer Adam Eller and Officer Nick DenWillis attempted to place Tennin into custody when Tennin allegedly began resisting arrest, he allegedly assaulted one or both of the officers in the process. Tennin was charged with resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police office. No officers were reported injured in the incident.