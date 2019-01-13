When the chips were down Saturday night, the No. 2 Ardmore Lady Tigers saved their best performance of the season for the most critical of situations.

Facing a deficit for most of the second half, the Lady Tigers held off a stern challenge from No. 7 Newcastle to win the Chickasaw Nation East Central Classic Championship 54-53 at the Cougar Activity Center on the campus of Ada High School.

“These kids played great tonight,” Ardmore coach Debra Manley said. “We were down seven at the halftime break and just made some adjustments. These girls just gritted their teeth and we came out on top. This was a great game for us to win.”

The Lady Racers managed to hold a 14-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter, before giving the Lady Tigers their largest halftime deficit of the season at seven points at 35-28.

Ardmore found itself down at one point in the third by 12 points, but managed to claw its way back to a nine point deficit at 46-37 going to the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tigers grabbed the victory down the stretch outscoring the Lady Racers 17-7 to move to 13-0 on the season.

Shakira Smith, Tieronay Banks and Sierra Gordon were all named to the All-Tournament team from Ardmore.

Amaya Gordon scored 15 points for Ardmore with Sierra Gordon scoring 13 points with Smith scoring 12 points and Reagan McCurley adding eight points.