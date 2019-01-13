LONE GROVE — Earlier this season, the Plainview Lady Indians weren’t allowed to finish their first tournament of the year due to inclement weather.

Saturday night, they made up for it in a big way and then some.

Four players scored in double figures as the No. 20 Lady Indians took down No. 11 Washington 61-53 in the finals of the Longhorn Invitational tournament at the Gary Scott Center.

“These girls are playing extremely hard, and they are fun to watch,” Plainview coach Chad Walker said. “Riley (Grant) went 3-of-4 from the free throw line, and that’s something I’m excited about considering she’s been struggling with that. Emilee (Hudson) came in tonight and played a huge role for us tonight.”

“Our bench was up and cheering tonight, and this was a total team effort,” Walker added. “I’m proud of all these girls and how they stepped up tonight. This was a huge win for us.”

Washington came out with an early 5-0 lead in the first quarter, before Plainview responded to make it 5-3 at the 5:56 mark of the first.

Just over three minutes later, it was all even at 10-10, before Plainview grabbed its first lead at 12-10, eventually taking a 15-12 advantage into the second quarter.

The Lady Warriors would never recover from losing the lead, as they could only get to within one point the rest of the first half at 24-23 with 2:27 left in the quarter.

Plainview managed to keep Washington at bay as a result, giving the Lady Indians a 28-25 lead going into the halftime break.

After struggling for much of the first half, the Lady Warriors came back in a big way to start the second half.

Washington took a 31-29 lead with 6:23 left in the third, before Plainview regained the advantage right back.

Both teams would trade the lead throughout the third, with Plainview eventually taking a 44-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

Washington would never lead down the stretch as Plainview outscored the Lady Warriors 17-12 in the fourth, giving the Lady Indians their first tournament title under coach Walker.

Anna Simmons and Amiya Howard were named to the All-Tournament team, with Howard being named the MVP. Lydia Saavedra was named for Lone Grove as well.

Howard led the Lady Indians with 16 points followed by Simmons with 13 points, with Megan Winchester and Riley Grant each scoring 11 points.

Peyton Jones added five points, with Hudson scoring three points.

Plainview improved to 9-2 overall and has won seven straight games.