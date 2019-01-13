LINDSAY — There haven’t been many challenges this season for the No. 7 Sulphur Lady Bulldogs.

Saturday afternoon though was a challenge they passed with flying colors in the finals of the Charles K. Heatley tournament in Lindsay.

Fueled by a 21-point performance from tournament MVP Payton Row, the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold off a physical challenge from No. 20 Comanche, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 12-0 with a 48-40 victory over the Lady Indians at the Leopard Dome.

“To come in and be undefeated and win two tournaments is very special,” Sulphur coach Toby Todd said. “Not a lot of teams get to experience something like this. Our seniors though said it best afterwards about this is nice but it’s not our end goal, and we’re not satisfied. We’re going to continue to grind and get better.”

“All the girls are a part of this success,” Todd added. “I thought our post play was our advantage tonight and the difference in the game. I’m really proud of the effort and energy we had out there.”

In a back and forth first quarter, both teams traded the lead multiple times.

However, when the Lady Bulldogs took the lead at 9-8 with 2:48 left in the first, little did anyone know they would never relinquish their advantage.

Sulphur closed out the first quarter leading 9-8, before opening the second on a 9-0 run to lead 18-8, before Comanche got a basket to stop the run.

Row nailed a three point shot near the end of the first half, which resulted in Sulphur leading 22-17 going into the locker room.

Comanche made things interesting in the third, as the Lady Indians got to within one point at 22-21 with 6:20 left in the quarter.

However, the Lady Bulldogs responded with an 11-2 run to finish off the third quarter leading 33-23.

Despite being outscored 8-6 down the stretch, the Lady Bulldogs were able to hang on for the victory.

Abby Beck added 11 points in the game, followed by Harley Beesley and Makella Mobly each with six points and Kady Lynch with four points.

Lynch, Beck and Row were all named members of the All-Tournament team.

Sulphur is off until Jan. 18 when the annual Battle of the Arbuckles game takes place in Davis against the Lady Wolves.