The Ardmore Police Department now has two new sergeants and five new corporals in their ranks, and a special ceremony took place at the Commission Chambers recognizing their promotions.

Cpl. Landon Gary was one of the officers recognized and he said he is honored to receive his new rank. An Ardmore native, Gary graduated from Ardmore High School in 2004 and went on to attend Southeastern Oklahoma University where he earned his degree in criminal justice.

“Being in law enforcement is just something I always wanted to do,” Gary said. He went on to describe his favorite aspect of his job.

“Being in investigations, I get to be a voice for victims,” Gary said. “I get to either get some of their stolen things back or maybe help bring a little bit of justice to the victims of crime.”

Sgt. Matthew Dunn was another officer recognized. Dunn went to school in Wichita, Kan. and ultimately settled in Ardmore after his parents retired here. In spite of being a transplant, he has a long history working in law enforcement in the area.

“I’ve been with the police department since 2010,” Dunn said. “Before that, I worked at the sheriff’s department since 2004. Chief Grace was sheriff then, so I’ve worked with him for almost 15 years now.”

“It was always a childhood dream to be a police officer. It’s what I always wanted to do,” Dunn said.

The full list of officers promoted: Sgt. Matthew Dunn, Sgt. Juan Galicia, Cpl. Kevin Kropp, Cpl. DJ Long, Cpl. Adam Goushas, Cpl. Jacob Glazener and Cpl. Landon Gary.