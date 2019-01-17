Ardmore police officers arrested Arturo Ornelas, 34, of Ardmore, Saturday. Ornelas was wanted in Cook County, Texas, on three felony counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
According to APD Capt. Keith Ingle, officers received a tip about Ornelas’ whereabouts from Cook County officials and were able to arrest the fugitive without incident.
Ardmore PD arrests fugitive from Texas
