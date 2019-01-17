THACKERVILLE — Turns out all the Fox Foxes needed to get back on track Tuesday night was a healthy dose of “Twin Magic.”

Drew and David Martin combined for 38 points as the Foxes easily dispatched of the Thackerville Wildcats at the Thackerville Gymnasium, bringing them to 10-4 on the season.

Fox came out strong against the Wildcats, 24 hours after their six game winning streak was snapped in Maysville by a score of 53-49.

Fox took its second lead of the night at 5-3 with 5:06 left in the first quarter and never looked back.

At the end of the first, the Foxes held a commanding 20-5 advantage.

Despite the Wildcats waking up offensively before halftime with 13 points, the Foxes were well in control going to the halftime break up 44-18.

Fox kept its momentum going in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 19-13 to lead 63-31.

Thackerville had its best offensive performance in the fourth quarter, scoring 29 points, but the Wildcats’ rally was too little, too late as the Foxes sealed the win.

Drew Martin led the scoring for Fox with 24 points followed by David Martin with 14 points.

Aaron Bassett scored nine points with Jacob Dart adding seven points.

Fox is back at home Friday night for another South Central Conference contest against Springer.