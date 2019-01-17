THACKERVILLE — During the course of a long season, sometimes you just have to pull out an ugly victory on the road.

The Fox Lady Foxes certainly did that Tuesday night at Thackerville.

Fueled by a 26-point performance from Bree Phelps, the Lady Foxes won their fifth straight game and improved to 11-3 on the season with a 52-50 victory over the Lady Wildcats at the Thackerville Gymnasium.

In the first quarter, the Lady Foxes led 9-8 with 4:39 left in the first, but were quickly looking at a 13-9 deficit less than a minute later.

But, Fox managed to close the gap to just one point going into the second down 13-12.

It took just 53 seconds for the Lady Foxes to go back in front in the second at 15-13, before Thackerville was in front at 16-15.

However, the Lady Foxes appeared to take control of the game with 5:29 left in the first half and an 18-16 lead.

Fox would end the first half on an 8-6 run to lead 26-22 going into the locker room.

Things changed very quickly though in the third quarter as the Lady Wildcats tied the game just 58 seconds into the frame.

Not long afterwards, the Lady Wildcats were back in front at 28-26, before eventually taking a 30-26 advantage.

But Thackerville’s lead was short-lived as the Lady Foxes responded with a 13-8 run to end the third quarter and lead 39-38 going to the fourth.

Both teams traded the lead multiple times down the stretch, before Fox took the lead for good with 1:51 left in regulation at 48-47.

Fox closed out the game on a 4-3 run to claim the victory.

Avery Huggard and Jada Newhouse each added seven points, with Daja Petties scoring five points.