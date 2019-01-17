Ardmore police officers arrested Michael Johnson, 35, of Madill, Saturday after an alleged incident at a local church.
According to APD Capt. Keith Ingle, an off-duty officer was attending the church when members of the congregation asked to have Johnson — who appeared to be intoxicated — escorted from the premises.
Ingle said Johnson became combative with the off-duty officer and two other responding officers, leaving the officers with minor injuries described as scratches and scrapes.
Johnson was arrested for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Madill man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer at local church
Ardmore police officers arrested Michael Johnson, 35, of Madill, Saturday after an alleged incident at a local church.