Ardmore police officers arrested Michael Johnson, 35, of Madill, Saturday after an alleged incident at a local church.

According to APD Capt. Keith Ingle, an off-duty officer was attending the church when members of the congregation asked to have Johnson — who appeared to be intoxicated — escorted from the premises.

Ingle said Johnson became combative with the off-duty officer and two other responding officers, leaving the officers with minor injuries described as scratches and scrapes.

Johnson was arrested for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.



