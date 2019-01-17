The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Audry L. Buford, 80, of Overbrook, died at the scene of a crash on State Highway 32 near Marietta on Thursday.

According to reports, the vehicle Buford was driving went left of the center lane while traveling in the westbound lane, striking an oncoming 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup head on.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge pickup were treated for injuries and released.

The highway was closed for several hours Thursday as troopers and first responders worked the scene.