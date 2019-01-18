Sometimes in the world of high school wrestling, surprises can happen on the most unexpected nights.

Thursday night was one of those occurrences at the Plainview Activity Center.

The Ardmore Tigers managed to grab a narrow 45-42 dual victory over the Plainview Indians, spoiling the Senior Night festivities.

There were multiple forfeits on the night which played a crucial part in the grand scheme of the contest.

Gavin Hobbs got Ardmore on the board to start the dual with a forfeit victory at 182 pounds, before Jeston Gilliam evened the score for Plainview in his match at 195 pounds against Alex Fernandez.

Gilliam controlled the entire match, leading 7-0 late in the third period before finally earning the pin with just 4.5 seconds left.

Phillip Fenti then gave the Tigers the lead in his match at 220 pounds with a pin against Spencer Bruce.

Bruce held a brief 2-0 lead in the match in the first, before Fenti recorded the pin with 17 seconds left in the first frame to make it 12-6 overall.

Jaylon Shepherd then increased Ardmore’s lead to 18-6 overall with a forfeit victory at heavyweight.

Karson Rice and Jhobany Sanchez then wrestled a close match at 106 pounds, with Rice ultimately coming out on top by a score of 10-6 to make it a 21-12 lead for Ardmore.

Sanchez led 2-0 early, before the score was even at 3-3 at the end of the first period.

At the end of the second, Rice held a slim 6-4 advantage, before Sanchez got to within one at 6-5.

However, Rice finished off the match by getting two more takedowns in the third.

Plainview then forfeited another match to make it a 27-12 lead for Ardmore.

Reece Bennent then made it 27-18 when he got a forfeit victory.

Nick Vercelli went out in style in his final match at home against Isaiah Nugent at 126 pounds when he got a pin in the second period to make it 27-24 in favor of Ardmore.

RJ Gann also went out on Senior Night with a victory as he got a pin against Carlos Lara in the 132 pound weight class to give Plainview a 30-27 lead in the team score.

But, Ardmore was back in front thanks to Daylon Lewis getting a second period pin against Bradon Wilson to make it 33-30.

Oscar Interiano then gave the Tigers a slight cushion with a victory via fall against Hunter Inselman to make it 39-30.

Ardmore would then forfeit at 152, giving Plainview’s Chade Maib a victory to make it 39-36.

Plainview was then back in front thanks to another Ardmore forfeit at 160 to make it 42-39.

In the final official match of the night, it was Ardmore’s Greg Booker getting a pin in the first period against Lane Johnson to give the Tigers the victory.

Blue Norman would then wrestle an exhibition match against Jaylin Wright and win it with a first period pin.

Plainview is back in action this week in Dallas at the Jesuit Texas Tournament, while Ardmore is back in action next Thursday at home against Bishop McGuinness.