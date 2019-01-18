After falling in the finals of the South Central Conference tournament last weekend, the Turner Lady Falcons have found their groove again.

After falling in the finals of the South Central Conference tournament last weekend, the Turner Lady Falcons have found their groove again.

Thursday night, the Lady Falcons won their second straight game this week with a commanding 53-27 victory over Paoli at home.

Turner won against the Bray-Doyle Lady Donkeys Tuesday night by a score of 56-52 on the road.

Against Paoli, the game was tied at 13-13 after the first quarter.

Turner took the lead before halftime with a 13-6 run in the second quarter.

The Lady Falcons then outscored Paoli 10-5 in the third, before finishing the game off with a 17-3 fourth quarter run.

Miranda Crespo led the scoring with 16 points followed by Ryleigh Parker and Jaleigh Durst each with 13 points.

Chole Tynes scored five points in the game while Tallie Tynes added four points, with Kodi Durst scoring two points.

The 16-point performance was the second straight for Crespo, who scored the same amount Tuesday night against the Lady Donkeys.

Parker scored 13 points Tuesday night with Jaleigh Durst adding 11 points, and Tallie Tynes with 10 points.

The Lady Falcons will be back at home this evening at 6:30 p.m. against Calera.

Turner will then go on the road Tuesday night for a matchup against Wilson, before playing in the annual Bulldog Bash tournament in Healdton beginning next Thursday against Elmore City-Pernell in the opening round.