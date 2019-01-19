There really was no place like home for the Turner Falcons Thursday night.

Turner used a strong first quarter effort to overwhelm the Paoli Pugs, and claim a 44-35 victory at the Turner High School Gymnasium.

The Falcons led 20-3 after the first quarter, before being outscored 11-6 before halftime.

Paoli outscored the Falcons again in the third by a 14-10 margin, but were held off thanks to an 8-7 fourth quarter run.

Tyler Campbell led the Falcons with 25 points in the victory.