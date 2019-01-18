After finishing the 2018 calendar year with a victory, the Wilson Lady Eagles have found the going tough so far in 2019.

Thursday night the Lady Eagles suffered their third straight defeat, falling on the road against Walters by a score of 59-32, brining them to 2-8 on the season.

At the end of the first quarter, Walters led 13-7, before the Lady Blue Devils scored 15 points to lead 28-14 going into the halftime break.

Wilson struggled in the third quarter, managing just one point while Walters extended its lead with 12 more points.

Walters finished the game off in the fourth outscoring the Lady Eagles 19-17.

Destiny Colbert led the way with nine points for Wilson followed by Taylor Wolf with eight points, with Tucker Welch and Bethani Ross each scoring five points.

Wilson is at home tonight taking on the Central High Lady Bronchos at 6:30 p.m.