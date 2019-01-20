LONE GROVE — After being denied a three-game winning streak at the end of the Longhorn Invitational last week against Marlow, the Dickson Comets got back to basics Friday night.

Three consecutive quarters of double-digit scoring proved to be enough as the Comets earned a hard fought 52-44 victory against the Lone Grove Longhorns at the Gary Scott Center.

The win moved the Comets to 5-8 on the season, while Lone Grove fell to 1-13 on the year.

Both teams combined for 15 points in the first quarter, as Dickson held a 9-6 advantage.

However, it was the Comets who managed to pull away before halftime with a 15-9 run to lead 24-15 going to the locker room.

Lone Grove fought back with a 15 point third quarter, while holding the Comets to 10 points, to make it a 34-30 lead for Dickson after three.

Dickson though wasn’t going to be denied as the Comets finished the game off with an 18-14 run down the stretch.

Jeshua Miller led the Longhorns with 10 points in the game followed by Cody McClennahan and Matthew Throneberry each with eight points.

Hunter Palesano and Cory Leu each had 13 points apiece to lead Dickson, with Cason Dollar scoring nine points.

Dickson will play at Sulphur Tuesday night while Lone Grove will host Madill.