LONE GROVE — It has often been said that revenge is a dish best served cold.

LONE GROVE — It has often been said that revenge is a dish best served cold.

While the weather wasn’t near freezing Friday night, the Dickson Lady Comets still managed to get some redemption against Lone Grove.

Four straight quarters of double-digit scoring helped Dickson claim a comfortable 59-34 victory over the Lady Horns at the Gary Scott Center on Pink Out night, moving the Lady Comets to 6-7 on the season.

The victory for Dickson gave them one back after they were defeated in the consolation championship of the Longhorn Invitational less than a week ago against Lone Grove.

In the first quarter, the Lady Comets came out strong with a 16-4 run, before the Lady Horns responded with a 12-point second quarter.

However, Dickson countered with 14 points of its own to lead 30-16 going into the break.

The Lady Comets effectively put the game away with a 16-4 third quarter run, before the Lady Horns outscored Dickson 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

Sienna Young led the scoring for the Lady Comets with 10 points followed by Hailey Davis, Jadyn Williams and Audrey Young with eight points apiece.

Keely King and Makayla Smith each added seven points for Dickson.

Cheyanne Davis led the Lady Horns with nine points followed by Malea McMurtrey with six points and Lydia Saavedra with five points.

Dickson will be on the road Tuesday night against Sulphur, while Lone Grove (7-8) will host Madill.

Following those contests, Dickson will be off until Jan. 29 when they will host the Byng Lady Pirates while the Lady Horns will play host to the Washington Lady Warriors the ensuing Friday night at the Gary Scott Center in Lone Grove.