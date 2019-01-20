Fox has never been short on offense this season, and the trend continued Friday night at the Fox Den against Springer.

The Foxes registered their highest scoring total this season, hanging 91 on the Cardinals to move to 11-4 on the season.

Fox led 23-12 after the first quarter of play, before taking a 42-21 advantage into the locker room.

It was all Fox after three at 71-44, before the Foxes outscored Springer 20-15 in the fourth.

Drew Martin led the Foxes with 35 points followed by David Martin with 19 points and JT Bivings with 10 points.

Austin Meredith led Springer with 15 points, with Mickey Hunnicutt with 14 points and Malik Brown with 13 points.

Springer is at home against Maysville Tuesday night while Fox will host the Oklahoma School for the Deaf.