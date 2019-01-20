The Fox Lady Foxes won their sixth game in a row Friday night to move to 12-3 on the season with a comfortable win over the Springer Lady Cardinals at the Fox Den.

Fox led 12-6 after the first quarter, before taking a 33-21 advantage into the locker room.

The Lady Foxes extended their lead in the third with a 10-7 run, before being outscored 11-6 in the fourth quarter.

Kailee Lathum led Springer with 16 points followed by Kamryn Sampson with eight points.

Bree Phelps led the Lady Foxes with 14 points followed by Deja Petties with 12 points.

Jada Newhouse and Hayley Allen each scored eight points apiece for Fox.

Springer fell to 5-11 on the season with the loss.